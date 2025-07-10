Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Amber Enterprises India announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of eligible securities.

Additionally, the company will consider any other matter brought before the board, with the kind consent of the chair.

Amber Group is a diversified B2B solution provider, market leader in the HVAC industry, serving customers since 1990, the group (along with its subsidiaries) operates across three business verticals consumer durables division, electronic division and railway subsystems & defence division.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 116.07 crore on 33.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

The counter rose 0.53% to Rs 7,732.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI issues draft norms for novation of OTC derivative contracts

RBI issues draft norms for novation of OTC derivative contracts

Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Nifty below 25,450; Pharma shares decline

Nifty below 25,450; Pharma shares decline

Orient Tech secures Rs 30-cr order from Protean eGov Technologies

Orient Tech secures Rs 30-cr order from Protean eGov Technologies

Crizac gains after Abakkus Asset Manager picks up stake

Crizac gains after Abakkus Asset Manager picks up stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon