Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

Amber Enterprises India announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of eligible securities.Additionally, the company will consider any other matter brought before the board, with the kind consent of the chair.
Amber Group is a diversified B2B solution provider, market leader in the HVAC industry, serving customers since 1990, the group (along with its subsidiaries) operates across three business verticals consumer durables division, electronic division and railway subsystems & defence division.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 116.07 crore on 33.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter rose 0.53% to Rs 7,732.75 on the BSE.
