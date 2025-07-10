Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri plant in Jharkhand

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri plant in Jharkhand

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

ACC announced the commissioning of a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand.

The announcement was made via an exchange filing on 9 July 2025, after market hours.

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 100 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

The cement makers consolidated net profit fell 20.38% to Rs 751.03 crore in Q4 in FY25 as against Rs 943.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.16% to Rs 6,066.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

The scrip rose 0.10% to Rs 1,992.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon