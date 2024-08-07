Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.41% to Rs 191.39 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 18.15% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 191.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 173.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.191.39173.3520.2220.2855.6250.4152.4047.4541.8535.42