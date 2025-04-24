Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

GSS Infotech Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Repro India Ltd and Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2025.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 878.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101 shares in the past one month.

 

GSS Infotech Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 45.38. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12335 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd surged 19.77% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd advanced 19.02% to Rs 547.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8163 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd gained 18.88% to Rs 198. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 702 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

