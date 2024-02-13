Sensex (    %)
                        
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 9.71 crore
Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 138.46% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.718.93 9 OPM %11.9511.76 -PBDT1.791.75 2 PBT1.651.68 -2 NP1.240.52 138
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

