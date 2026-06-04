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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments Ltd Spikes 1.98%

Elgi Equipments Ltd Spikes 1.98%

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Elgi Equipments Ltd has added 12.89% over last one month compared to 1.62% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4% drop in the SENSEX

Elgi Equipments Ltd rose 1.98% today to trade at Rs 612.8. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.4% to quote at 79672.54. The index is up 1.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd increased 1.9% and Hitachi Energy India Ltd added 1.61% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 12.67 % over last one year compared to the 8.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Elgi Equipments Ltd has added 12.89% over last one month compared to 1.62% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5459 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50903 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 634 on 29 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 408.95 on 21 Jan 2026.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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