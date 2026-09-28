Elitecon signs framework agreement with South African entity

For potential export order worth Rs 574 cr over the next one year

Elitecon International has on 26 September 2026 entered into a Product Supply Framework Agreement with World Class 77, a company incorporated in South Africa. The Agreement covers the potential export supply of cut blended tobacco, homogenised tobacco, cigarettes and fast-moving consumer goods, with an aggregate indicative programme ceiling of up to USD 60 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 574.20 crore at the contractual reference rate of Rs 95.70 per USD, during the term ending on 31 August 2027.

The Agreement provides a structured commercial framework for the Company's export supplies to South Africa and is intended to support the continued development of its international business.