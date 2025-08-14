Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 19.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 10.97 croreNet profit of Silgo Retail rose 19.35% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.9711.28 -3 OPM %13.5811.26 -PBDT1.491.26 18 PBT1.481.24 19 NP1.110.93 19
