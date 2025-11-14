Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Canada reiterate their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

India and Canada reiterate their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

India and Canada on Thursday held discussions on ways to promote bilateral trade and investments besides advancing collaborations in areas, including supply chain resilience, and health sectors. The issues were discussed during the India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) meeting, which was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu.

The Ministers reaffirmed the strength and continuity of the India and Canada economic partnership and reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation through sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and forward-looking initiatives. The Ministers noted robust growth in bilateral trade in goods and services which reached US$23.66 billion in 2024, with merchandise trade valued at nearly US$8.98 billion, a substantial 10% increase over the previous year. The Ministers reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the IndiaCanada economic partnership and emphasized the importance of continued engagement with the private sector to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, the commerce ministry said.

 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

