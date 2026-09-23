Empower India Ltd Slips 4.63%

Empower India Ltd has lost 13.45% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX

Empower India Ltd fell 4.63% today to trade at Rs 2.06. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.15% to quote at 27483.39. The index is down 6.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd decreased 4.07% and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd lost 3.06% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.96 % over last one year compared to the 9.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Empower India Ltd has lost 13.45% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79464 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.83 on 13 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.03 on 30 Mar 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News