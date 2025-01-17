Business Standard

Energy shares rise

Energy shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index rising 142.08 points or 1.3% at 11087.63 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 7.56%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.41%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.2%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.07%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.34%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.23%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.92%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.89%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.68%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.95%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.7%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 166.91 or 0.32% at 52141.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 15.04 points or 0.1% at 15109.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.95 points or 0.49% at 23197.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 455.95 points or 0.59% at 76586.87.

On BSE,1506 shares were trading in green, 1490 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

