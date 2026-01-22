EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 325.24 crore

Net profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 45.01% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 325.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 266.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.325.24266.3310.0410.1230.2120.5924.1416.0416.8511.62

