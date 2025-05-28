Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Epic Energy rose 164.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 266.67% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.381.52 57 4.263.08 38 OPM %26.0518.42 -32.3915.58 - PBDT0.620.28 121 1.380.49 182 PBT0.410.24 71 1.040.32 225 NP0.660.25 164 1.320.36 267
