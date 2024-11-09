Epigral consolidated net profit rises 114.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.93% to Rs 626.06 croreNet profit of Epigral rose 114.00% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.93% to Rs 626.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 478.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales626.06478.15 31 OPM %28.5022.53 -PBDT157.4387.45 80 PBT125.1855.94 124 NP81.3037.99 114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content