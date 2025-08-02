Epigral consolidated net profit rises 87.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 606.54 croreNet profit of Epigral rose 87.13% to Rs 160.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 606.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 651.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales606.54651.20 -7 OPM %26.9427.07 -PBDT148.55164.41 -10 PBT107.01130.96 -18 NP160.6985.87 87
