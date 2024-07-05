ESAF SFB total deposits jumps 33% YoY in Q1

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) informed that its total deposits jumped 33.41% to Rs 20,887 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 15,656 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

On sequential basis, the banks total deposits increased 5.13% from Rs 19,868 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Gross advances surged 30.04% to Rs 18,783 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 14,444 crore recorded in 30 June 2024.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the gross advances rose marginally from Rs 18,772 crore as of 31 March 2024.

CASA stood at Rs 4,927 crore as on 30 June 2024 (up 72.75% YoY and up 9.44% QoQ). CASA ratio improved to 23.59% as of 30 June 2024 from 18.22% as of 30 June 2023 and 22.66% as of 31 March 2024.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) margin grew to 6.61% as on 30 June 2024 against 1.65% as on 30 June 2023. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) margin increased to 3.22% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 0.81% as on 30 June 2023.

The banks distribution network as on 30 June 2024 stood at 755 branches and 628 ATMs.

ESAF Small Finance Bank primarily focus on expanding the banking horizon to new unbanked and underbanked area, yet bank stand with for all with presence in urban, semi urban, rural and rural unbanked areas.

The bank reported a standalone profit of Rs 43.35 crore in Q4 FY24, down 57.2% from Rs 101.38 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income jumped 32.7% to Rs 1,151.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 867.82 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank shed 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 52.99 on the BSE.

