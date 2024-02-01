Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Escorts Kubota tractors sales decline 7% in Jan'24

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in January 2024 sold 6,185 tractors as against 6,649 tractors sold in January 2023.
Domestic tractor sales in January 2024 were at 5,817 tractors as against 6,235 tractors sold in January 2023. The delay in Rabi sowing and lower water reservoir levels especially in Central and Southern regions, has negatively impacted rural sentiments and affected tractor sales in the current month. However, with overall improved Rabi sowing and as we move towards harvest season, we anticipate demand momentum to improve in the upcoming months.
Export tractor sales in January 2024 were at 368 as against 414 tractors sold in January 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

CREDAI-MCHI announces zero stamp duty &amp; registration charges for all home sales at India's Largest Property Expo 2024, Jan 26-28, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Pitch Perfect India: An Award-Winning Sales Training Company in India

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In a Trot Next Jan. The Black Horse Grows Wings with Udaan!

NDMC New Delhi dazzles with the scintillating success of Bihar 2047 Vision Conclave

Poonawalla Fincorp Bombay Sappers Soldierathon at BEG Centre, Dighi Hills Pune on Jan 14

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon