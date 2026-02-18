Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 17.47 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads rose 42.16% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.4718.0036.2382.672.643.682.643.682.631.85

