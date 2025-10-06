Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD slides to one-week low as broad decline extends

EUR/USD slides to one-week low as broad decline extends

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Euro slipped today as markets remained unconvinced about the state of affairs in regions broad economy. EUR/USD pair moved down further and tested around one-week low, adding to recent losses. It currently quotes at 1.1711, down 0.64% on the day and remained on a downward trajectory after failing to break above 1.2000 mark in the middle of last month. The Euro area economy continued to expand in September, final survey data from S&P Global revealed on Friday. The final HCOB composite output index rose moderately to 51.2 in September, in line with flash estimate, from 51.0 in the previous month. This marked the fourth consecutive month of expansion in the private sector, and the fastest growth since May 2024. The HCOB services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 51.3 in September from 50.5 in August, exceeding the flash estimate of 51.4. However, in broad terms, upturn in the private sector remained muted as demand barely improved and employment levels decreased. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 103.9, down 0.56% on the day. The pair has slipped on a continued basis today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Australia benchmark end marginally lower

Australia benchmark end marginally lower

Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon