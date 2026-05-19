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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Forbes slips after muted Q4 performance

Eureka Forbes slips after muted Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Eureka Forbes fell 1.86% to Rs 483.95 after the company reported 0.7% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 51.1 crore even as revenues increased by 11.6% to Rs 683.8 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 311.1 crore, up 9.2% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 9.7% YoY to Rs 85.2 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 22 basis points YoY to 12.5% in Q4 FY26.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 68.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 0.8% from Rs 68 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

For FY26, the company has recorded standalone net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 160.2 crore (down 1.9% YoY) and Rs 2,710.5 crore (up 11.3% YoY), respectively.

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Pratik Pota, MD, and CEO, Eureka Forbes Limited said, We closed FY26 with a strong quarter and a solid full-year performance despite a challenging external environment. Growth was led by double-digit growth in water purifiers and continuing strong growth in emerging categories, while our continued investments helped the product business deliver healthy double-digit growth. Growth was broad-based across categories, channels and geographies, while service bookings also grew double digits and our customer experience improved further.

Eureka Forbes Limited is Indias leading health and hygiene brand. The companys product portfolio encompasses water purification, vacuum cleaning and air purification. It has direct, retail, e-commerce and institutional sales channels, business partner network and one of the most expansive service networks across India.

Following the result announcement, the scrip declined 7.8% from Rs 520.45 to hit the day's low at Rs 480 in today's trading session.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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