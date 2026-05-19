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Home / India News / Ex-Uttarakhand CM Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) passes away

Ex-Uttarakhand CM Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) passes away

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP veteran Major General (Retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed away in Dehradun after a prolonged illness, prompting tributes from political leaders

Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, BC Khanduri

Khanduri had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun for treatment | Image: X@pushkardhami

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun.

Khanduri had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

Confirming the development, his son Manish Khanduri told ANI over the phone that the former Chief Minister passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 and 2009 and from 2011 to 2012. Khanduri was a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

 

Condoling the demise, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the passing of Khanduri was an "irreparable loss" not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics.

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"We have received the heartbreaking news of the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the esteemed Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji," Dhami said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said, "While serving in the Indian Army, Shri Khanduri Ji exemplified unparalleled dedication to national service, discipline, and commitment. From his military life to his public life, his persona remained devoted to the nation's interests and public service."

"In his political career, he established a strong identity for Uttarakhand's development, good governance, transparency, and honest work ethic. As a people's leader, he took numerous important decisions for the state's progress and, through his simplicity, forthrightness and efficiency, carved a special place in the hearts of the people," Dhami added.

Dhami prayed for strength to the bereaved family and peace for the departed soul.

"His demise is an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but for national politics as well. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," Dhami added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : B.C. Khanduri Uttarakhand Politics News

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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