Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 14.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.33% to Rs 3.41 croreNet profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 14.43% to Rs 62.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.33% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.416.60 -48 OPM %90.6280.61 -PBDT63.4674.40 -15 PBT63.4674.40 -15 NP62.5873.13 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content