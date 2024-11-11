Business Standard
Euro net speculators sharply reduce net short position

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market sharply reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 21653 contracts in the data reported through November 05, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 28651 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

