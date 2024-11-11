Business Standard
Swiggy IPO ends with 3.59x subscription

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 57.53 crore shares as against 16.01 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Swiggy received 57,53,07,992 bids for shares as against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.59 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 6.02 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.14 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 6 November 2024 and it closed on 8 November 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 371 to 390 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 4,499 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17,50,87,863 shares by its existing shareholders.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 164.8 crore will be used for debt repayment of subsidiary Scootsy. Further Rs 1178.7 crore will be invested in Scootsy to expand the dark store network in the quick commerce segment, with Rs 755.4 crore allocated for setting up dark stores and Rs 423.30 crore for lease or license payments.

The company will also invest Rs 703.4 crore in technology and cloud infrastructure, Rs 1115.30 crore for brand marketing and business promotion, and the balance funds will be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Swiggy on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, raised Rs 5,085.02 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.03 crore shares at Rs 390 each to 151 anchor investors.

Swiggy is a new-age, consumer-first technology company offering users an easy-to-use convenience platform, accessible through a unified app - to browse, select, order and pay for food Food Delivery", grocery and household items Instamart, and have their orders delivered to their doorstep through its on-demand delivery partner network.

Its platform can be used to make restaurant reservations Dineoutand for events bookings SteppinOut, avail product pick-up/ drop-off services Genie and engage in other hyperlocal commerce (Swiggy Minis, among others) activities. Being among the first hyper local commerce platforms, Swiggy has successfully pioneered the industry in India, launching Food Delivery in 2014 and Quick Commerce in 2020.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 611 crore and sales of Rs 3,222.22 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

