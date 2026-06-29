Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Persistent Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2026.

Persistent Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd tumbled 10.66% to Rs 4417 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd crashed 10.16% to Rs 4348.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52057 shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 1364. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29362 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd plummeted 6.80% to Rs 3191. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25216 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd slipped 6.51% to Rs 1672.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12576 shares in the past one month.

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