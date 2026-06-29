Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2026.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd lost 16.13% to Rs 111.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6910 shares in the past one month.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd crashed 15.37% to Rs 41.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 167 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd tumbled 13.04% to Rs 27.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7386 shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd fell 10.71% to Rs 0.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd shed 9.99% to Rs 46.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25461 shares in the past one month.

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