Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 1.34 times

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 1.34 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.79 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) received bids for 1,79,77,380 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30IST on Thursday (18 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2025 and it will close on 18 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of OFS of Rs 451.3 crore. The OFS the promoter group comprises up to 1,82,71,862 shares at the upper price band of Rs 247.

 

EPSL will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.

Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) is in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. The company creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products like Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. It also exports to six countries including Singapore, UAE, and Australia. In FY2025 domestic revenues contributed 97.4% of the total revenues while export revenues contributed 2.6% of the total revenues.

Also Read

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

UK police make spying arrests as Lithuania probes Russia-linked sabotage

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Viewing EPF passbook just got easier as EPFO unveils 'Passbook Lite'

Tech Wrap September 18

Tech Wrap Sept 18: Meta Ray-Ban Display, Google Discover, Zoom AI companion

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Domestic pharma firms expected to post 7-9% revenue growth in FY26

India, US, India US

India-US relations mired in tariffs, personal ambitions and mistrust

Ahead of the IPO, Euro Pratik Sales on Monday, 15 September 2025, raised Rs 134.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.64 lakh shares at Rs 247 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.72 crore and sales of Rs 284.23 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPFO launches Passbook Lite facility, set to offer faster claim settlement

EPFO launches Passbook Lite facility, set to offer faster claim settlement

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 28%

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 28%

INR slips back beyond Rs 88/$ mark on dollar rebound; Positive local equities limit losses

INR slips back beyond Rs 88/$ mark on dollar rebound; Positive local equities limit losses

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon