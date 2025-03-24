Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs at over 5-month high

Euro speculative net longs at over 5-month high

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net long positions to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 59425 contracts in the data reported through March 18, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 46335 net long contracts.

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers moves up around 4% on year

Nifty tops 23,600; Sensex spurts 1,027 pts; VIX surges 7.95%

JSW Energy director & KMP Ashok Ramachandran resigns

J Kumar Infra jumps after bagging Rs 1,020-cr project from CIDCO

J Kumar Infraprojects wins Rs 1020 cr coastal road project from CIDCO

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

