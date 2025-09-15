Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarveshwar Foods wins export orders worth Rs 63 cr

Sarveshwar Foods wins export orders worth Rs 63 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sarveshwar Foods and its subsidiary, Sarveshwar Overseas have secured four major export contracts from Singapore-based Swan International for the supply of premium Indian parboiled rice. The cumulative order size stands at Rs 63.1 crore across varieties of Rice.

Seema Rani (Director- International Business), Sarveshwar Foods, said, Securing export orders of this scale from a reputed international buyer is a strong validation of our global competitiveness, supply chain strength, and uncompromising quality standards. This deal accelerates our growth trajectory in high-margin export markets. These contracts are a testament to our long-term relationships, execution capabilities, and our brand's growing equity in the international marketplace. With rising global demand for Indian rice, we are confident of building upon this momentum to scale newer milestones

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 8-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 8-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon