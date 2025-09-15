Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators continued to increase net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 5558 contracts in the data reported through September 09, 2025, showing a mild increase of 537 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in around four and half years.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

