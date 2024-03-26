Eurogrip Tyres launches brand campaign featuring MS Dhoni and his CSK team members

The film talks about Eurogrip'sstronger grip as compared to other tyres and M S Dhoni emphasizes its superior grip for solid turns. He and other CSK stars give road safety tips for viewers that include following traffic rules, wearing a helmet, ensuring tyres are in good condition and having the bike serviced regularly. M S Dhoni urges viewers to get Eurogrip tyres for superior grip.
