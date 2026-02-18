Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 141.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 25.24 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.2421.70 16 OPM %0.990.78 -PBDT0.510.27 89 PBT0.390.16 144 NP0.290.12 142

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

