Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 141.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 25.24 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.2421.70 16 OPM %0.990.78 -PBDT0.510.27 89 PBT0.390.16 144 NP0.290.12 142
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST