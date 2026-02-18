Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 141.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 25.24 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.2421.700.990.780.510.270.390.160.290.12

