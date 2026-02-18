ZR2 Bioenergy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of ZR2 Bioenergy reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST