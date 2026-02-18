Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 11.04 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 27.72% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.0410.15 9 OPM %16.7613.20 -PBDT1.731.34 29 PBT1.721.33 29 NP1.291.01 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 611.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 611.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ZR2 Bioenergy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ZR2 Bioenergy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 842.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 842.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayCBSE 10th, 12th Exam GuidelineNZ vs CAN Pitch ReportAI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesIndian Passport Ranking 2026