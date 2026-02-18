Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 11.04 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 27.72% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.0410.1516.7613.201.731.341.721.331.291.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News