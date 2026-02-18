Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 611.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.55% to Rs 3512.10 croreNet Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 611.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 779.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 3512.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3458.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3512.103458.60 2 OPM %38.3038.09 -PBDT-197.20-366.70 46 PBT-611.20-779.20 22 NP-611.20-779.20 22
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST