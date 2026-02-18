Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 3091.89 croreNet profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy rose 19.26% to Rs 304.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 3091.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2757.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3091.892757.67 12 OPM %26.3224.55 -PBDT640.36566.85 13 PBT410.91355.71 16 NP304.91255.67 19
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST