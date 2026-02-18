Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 3091.89 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy rose 19.26% to Rs 304.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 3091.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2757.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3091.892757.67 12 OPM %26.3224.55 -PBDT640.36566.85 13 PBT410.91355.71 16 NP304.91255.67 19

Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ZR2 Bioenergy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 842.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel - 'SEAMEC Diamond'

India to add 20,000 GPUs beyond existing 38,000 to strengthen national AI infrastructure; announces IT minister

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

