Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 581.03% to Rs 3.95 crore

Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 581.03% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.87% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 428.29% to Rs 13.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.950.58 581 13.632.58 428 OPM %-78.73-172.41 --31.40-81.01 - PBDT-1.820.20 PL 0.931.32 -30 PBT-1.900.15 PL 0.701.15 -39 NP-1.910.17 PL 0.690.97 -29

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

