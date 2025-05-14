Rites consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.32% to Rs 615.43 croreNet profit of Rites rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 615.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.50% to Rs 384.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 455.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 2217.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2452.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales615.43643.25 -4 2217.812452.85 -10 OPM %30.1627.36 -23.2226.26 - PBDT211.54202.26 5 627.14731.02 -14 PBT194.75186.69 4 565.02670.36 -16 NP132.71126.10 5 384.80455.40 -16
