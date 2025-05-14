Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 7.24% to Rs 13699.85 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 7.71% to Rs 3976.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4308.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 13699.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14768.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.75% to Rs 8364.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7621.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 30980.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30381.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13699.8514768.75 -7 30980.9530381.08 2 OPM %38.6539.96 -31.0132.06 - PBDT5955.156438.97 -8 12201.7411632.05 5 PBT5218.665795.00 -10 10861.3710224.88 6 NP3976.664308.71 -8 8364.137621.05 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

