Capacite Infraprojects gains on receiving order from Hubtown

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Capacite Infraprojects rallied 3.43% to Rs 329.95 after the company announced it has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 1,518 crore from Hubtown.

Shares of Hubtown fell 1.62% to Rs 321.50 on the BSE.

The contract pertains to the construction of 25 Downtown an ultra-luxury residential project in Mumbai categorized under super high-rise towers. This repeat order includes the construction of four ultra-luxury residential towers located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

The project features state-of-the-art amenities including a clubhouse and premium penthouses, offering unobstructed views of the Willingdon Golf Course and the Arabian Sea.

This new order is expected to bolster Capacite Infraprojects order book and strengthen its presence in the ultra-luxury real estate segment.

 

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacite Infraprojects, said, We are proud to announce that our esteemed client has once again reaffirmed their trust and confidence in Capacites ability to deliver projects that meet the highest standards of safety and quality, supported by a skilled and competent engineering workforce. Capacite is committed to nurturing this relationship as we collaborate on creating this iconic Super High-Rise development alongside 25 Downtown by Hubtown.

This new order further strengthens Capacites position as a leader in the construction of Super High-Rise structures in India. Our consistent track record of delivering large-scale, complex landmark projectsunderpinned by innovative construction technologieshas established us as a preferred partner for Indias foremost developers.

At Capacite, we remain dedicated to enhancing our value proposition by securing projects of increasing complexity and maintaining our leadership in the High-Rise and Super High-Rise building construction sectors across India.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the EPC business and provides turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company offers these services to leading real-estate and government bodies in India.

Hubtown is in the business of real estate development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

