F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.95% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.95% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.520.84 81 OPM %57.8958.33 -PBDT0.490.45 9 PBT0.440.45 -2 NP0.330.34 -3
