Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.43% to Rs 136.60 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 27.83% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 136.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales136.60125.98 8 OPM %23.4018.81 -PBDT33.6626.36 28 PBT30.3923.52 29 NP22.7817.82 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content