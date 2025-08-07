FDC consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 648.41 croreNet profit of FDC rose 1.94% to Rs 121.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 648.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales648.41638.27 2 OPM %21.6522.97 -PBDT174.68173.76 1 PBT159.78162.73 -2 NP121.35119.04 2
