Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 16.74 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.7418.01 -7 OPM %51.9148.97 -PBDT-0.78-1.14 32 PBT-5.43-5.57 3 NP-7.57-8.59 12
