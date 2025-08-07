Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BN Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

BN Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 203.31 crore

Net profit of BN Holdings reported to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 203.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales203.310 0 OPM %11.710 -PBDT23.37-2.22 LP PBT23.18-2.23 LP NP20.08-1.92 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

