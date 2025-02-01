FDI in insurance hiked to 100%, New income tax bill; announces FM Sitharaman

The Finance Minister has hiked FDI in insurance sector from 75% to 100%.
A new income tax code will be announced in next week. She proposed to introduce new Income Tax bill next week.
Speedy approvals for company mergers will be ensured and scope of such norms to be expanded. The government has shown steadfast commitment to ease of doing business. The government will develop modern, people friendly, trust-based regulatory framework.
