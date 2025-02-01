Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FDI in insurance hiked to 100%, New income tax bill; announces FM Sitharaman

FDI in insurance hiked to 100%, New income tax bill; announces FM Sitharaman

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Finance Minister has hiked FDI in insurance sector from 75% to 100%.

A new income tax code will be announced in next week. She proposed to introduce new Income Tax bill next week.

Speedy approvals for company mergers will be ensured and scope of such norms to be expanded. The government has shown steadfast commitment to ease of doing business. The government will develop modern, people friendly, trust-based regulatory framework.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Policy support to upgrade infrastructure in the country

Policy support to upgrade infrastructure in the country

Investment is 3rd engine of growth, skilling programmes announced by FM

Investment is 3rd engine of growth, skilling programmes announced by FM

Auto stocks rally as FM says to strengthen solar PV cells & EV batteries ecosystem

Auto stocks rally as FM says to strengthen solar PV cells & EV batteries ecosystem

Hospital stocks surge following FM's announcement of cancer centers in district hospital

Hospital stocks surge following FM's announcement of cancer centers in district hospital

National Manufacturing Mission to enhance Make in India, become global hub for toys: says FM

National Manufacturing Mission to enhance Make in India, become global hub for toys: says FM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon