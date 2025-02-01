Business Standard

National Manufacturing Mission to enhance Make in India, become global hub for toys: says FM

National Manufacturing Mission to enhance Make in India, become global hub for toys: says FM

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The government will set up Manufacturing mission to provide policy support to industries.

The National Manufacturing Mission will further enchance the Make in India mission. A institute to be set up in Bihar for food processing.

India will become global hub for toys.

New scheme to be launched for 5 lakh women, first time entrepreneurs for term loans for next 5 years. The FM announced Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups increased to 20Cr.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

