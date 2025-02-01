National Manufacturing Mission to enhance Make in India, become global hub for toys: says FM

The government will set up Manufacturing mission to provide policy support to industries.
The National Manufacturing Mission will further enchance the Make in India mission. A institute to be set up in Bihar for food processing.
India will become global hub for toys.
New scheme to be launched for 5 lakh women, first time entrepreneurs for term loans for next 5 years. The FM announced Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups increased to 20Cr.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content