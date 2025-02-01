Business Standard

Policy support to upgrade infrastructure in the country

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Finance Minister announced measures to upgrade infrastructure in the country.

The FM announced that each infrastructure ministry to come up with 3 PPP proposals. The FM also mentioned Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest free loans for capex and incentives for reforms. Over 2025-30 asset monetization plan to be launched.

The state capex linked loans at 1.5 lakh crore for FY26.

An urban challenge fund to be set up of Rs 1 lakh crore for redevelopment of cities. Jal jeevan mission is extended till 2028 to ensure 100 percent coverage. Since 2019, 80 percent coverage of rural population has been achieved.

 

Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat to develop 100 GW by 2047. The government will make amendments to the atomic energy act for this.

Shipbuilding financial assistance scheme to be restarted, as government thrusts to shipbuilding. Ship building clusters to be facilitated. Maritime development fund with corpus of Rs 25000 crore to be set up.

UDAN has enabled 1.5 crore middle class people connecting 88 airports, with 619 routes. Modified UDAN to be launched to 120 new destinations. 4 crore additional passengers, greenfield airports to be facilitated in Bihar.

PM Gatishakti data for private sector by giving access to relevant data and maps.

Tourism for employment led growth. Top 22 destinations will be developed in partnership with states. Medical tourism & heal in India will be promoted along with private sector including easier visa norms.

Deep tech fund of funds will be explored.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

