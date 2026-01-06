Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services allots 12,700 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 12,700 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 12,700 equity shares under ESOS on 06 January 2026. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,74,07,68,000 consisting of 37,40,76,800 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,74,08,95,000 consisting of 37,40,89,500 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank allots 1.38 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.38 lakh equity shares under ESOP

A B Infrabuild secures Indian Railways project of Rs 51.43 cr

A B Infrabuild secures Indian Railways project of Rs 51.43 cr

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn updates on Well Mori -5

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn updates on Well Mori -5

CarTrade launches Super Series platform combining strength of OXL India and Carwale

CarTrade launches Super Series platform combining strength of OXL India and Carwale

Firstsource Solutions recognized as Leader in banking operations

Firstsource Solutions recognized as Leader in banking operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon