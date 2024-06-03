Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Federal Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.55, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.05% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.55, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.01% on the day, quoting at 23209. The Sensex is at 76202.69, up 3.03%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 1.13% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48983.95, up 3.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.95, up 2.39% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 30.05% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 10.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon